Aviva PLC Purchases 79,710 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

