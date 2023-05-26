Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 16,088 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Performance

About Cameco

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

