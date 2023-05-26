Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 48,657 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $326.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

