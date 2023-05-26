Aviva PLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

