Aviva PLC Sells 15,653 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 3.0 %

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.