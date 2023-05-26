Aviva PLC Sells 40,489 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,489 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $277.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.74 and a 200 day moving average of $302.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

