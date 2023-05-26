Aviva PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 193,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,328,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ITUB stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

