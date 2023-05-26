Aviva PLC Sells 527 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

