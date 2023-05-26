Aviva PLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,301 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,962,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LPX opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.