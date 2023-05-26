Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.80 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $795.66 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00025684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.82147076 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $60,517,922.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

