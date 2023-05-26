Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 31424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bally’s by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.