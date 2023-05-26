Bank of America Downgrades Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) to Underperform

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1.35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLAP. B. Riley decreased their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.48.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $521,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

