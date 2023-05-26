Bank of America Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

WDAY opened at $196.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.40, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

