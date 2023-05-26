Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 10,650 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

