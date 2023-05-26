Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 15,305 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

