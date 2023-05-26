Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 10,586 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

