Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ventas were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 749,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,262,000 after buying an additional 77,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,056,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 884,709 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -237.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.