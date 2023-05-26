Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $471,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 94,723 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,195,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

