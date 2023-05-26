Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $522,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

