Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after buying an additional 154,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 425,816 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.