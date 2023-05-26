Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aflac were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.