Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

