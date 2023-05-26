Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 160 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $498.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.