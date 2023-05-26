Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,916 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.