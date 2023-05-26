Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 304 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $195.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $178.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

