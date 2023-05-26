Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 349 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.40 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

