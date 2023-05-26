Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 420 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

