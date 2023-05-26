Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 491 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

Workday stock opened at $196.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

