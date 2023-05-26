Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Block were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Block Stock Down 4.1 %

Block stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.