Barclays Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$35.20 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.77.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0730594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

