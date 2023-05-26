Barclays Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $138.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

