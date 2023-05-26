Barclays Downgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Equal Weight

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Vivendi Trading Down 3.5 %
Vivendi stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.
Vivendi Company Profile
