Barclays Downgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Equal Weight

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Vivendi Trading Down 3.5 %

Vivendi stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

