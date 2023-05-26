Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 57 ($0.71) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Assura Price Performance

LON AGR opened at GBX 48.06 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

