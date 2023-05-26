Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Earns Maintains Rating from 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
BBWI stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
