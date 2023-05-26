Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of BBY opened at $71.28 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

