Best Buy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,735 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,697 put options.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

