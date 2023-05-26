Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Big Lots in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Big Lots Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE BIG opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -16.46%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 34.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 202,356 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 490.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 170,309 shares during the period.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

