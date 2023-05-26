Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on the stock.

BYG opened at GBX 1,131 ($14.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91).

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,788.62%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

