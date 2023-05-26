BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of BILL worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pelion Inc. bought a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $164,455,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

BILL stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

