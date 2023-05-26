BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.27. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

