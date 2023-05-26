BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.27. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.