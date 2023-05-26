Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 20,284 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90,022 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88,939 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

