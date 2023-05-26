Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 21,970 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 590.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOX opened at $99.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.