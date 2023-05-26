Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,538 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 284.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

