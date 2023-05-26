Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $184.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.57. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

