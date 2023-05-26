Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,874 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.45 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

