Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,564,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,249.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,265.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,109.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

