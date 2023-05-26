Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $319,642. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.82 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

