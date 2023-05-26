Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.3 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

