Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.82 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Leslie’s worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after buying an additional 13,169,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

LESL opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

