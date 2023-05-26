Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ITT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Insider Activity

ITT Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

